Rate payers encouraged to attend valuation clinics

Rate payers in Tipperary are being urged to attend clinics with any valuation concerns they may have.

Concerns over rate liabilities for 2020 were raised after the Valuation Office issued Proposed Valuation Certificates last week.

Those with queries have 40 days to have them addressed.

Clinics will be held in the Civic Offices of all districts between 10-4 this week.

They’re on in Nenagh & Clonmel today, in Carrick on Suir and Tipperary Town on Wednesday and Thursday and in Thurles on Thursday and Friday.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald has encouraged people to attend