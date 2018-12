A Carrick on Suir Councillor has sought clarity on upgrades to sewage pipes in his municipality.

The town suffered catastrophic flooding damage in 2015 and Cllr Kieran Bourke felt it was imperative to be pro active about the matter.

The town is currently upgrading its pipe network for flood defences but the sewage pipes have not yet been replaced.

Cllr Bourke felt it was shocking that the sewage upgrades hadn’t been carried out in tandem with the other upgrades.