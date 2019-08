It’s become easier for members of the public to attend council meetings in the Tipp-Cahir Cashel district.

A motion was put down by Cllr Anne Marie Ryan calling for the notice period for entry to a meeting to be cut from 10 days to 3.

People can now submit written notice 3 days in advance of a meeting, with a limit of 25 people.

While members of the public can also turn up on the day of a meeting, and if the quota isn’t filled they’ll be permitted entry.

Cllr Anne Marie Ryan welcomed the move…