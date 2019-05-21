Public lighting in Tipperary to be addressed

200,000 euro is to be set aside for public lighting in Tipperary.

Councillors from all areas of the Premier County were united at this months meeting of the County Council in seeking funding.

New lighting hasn’t been installed in Tipp for a number of years and many felt it was time this was addressed.

The motion was raised by Councillors from every district and every party and was approved for consideration for the 2020 budget.

Councillor Jim Ryan highlighted areas in Thurles such as Kickham Park and Mill Road with its juvenile GAA club saying they badly needed to see this motion pass.