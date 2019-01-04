Public consultation on Carrick on Suir plans

The Carrick on Suir municipal district is to hold a public consultation on proposed upgrades in the centre of the town.

The improvements relate to footpaths, parking arrangements and road surfaces between the Town Hall in New Street and Ormond Castle.

Contractors and council officials will be in attendance, to consult with the public before the design is finalised.

The consultation will take place in the foyer of the New Town Hall at 4:30 on January 16th.

The proposed works follow the completion of the 2.4 million euro renovation of the Town Hall.