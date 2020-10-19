Proposed major road project in Tipperary enters Phase 2

The plans for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project have been in the works for some time, and the ‘Concept and Feasibility’ study has now been completed.

The project extends from the M8 north of Cahir, to a docking point in Limerick.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Director of Services for Roads in Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor said the next phase is now starting.

“They are now beginning Phase 2 which is the Constraints Study where they will look at what are the options now for fixing the problems that we’ve identified.”

“Could we look at smarter travel, could we look at rail, public transport, the do nothing scenario and then the main one is the road option. What is the option of providing a new upgraded link between Cahir and Limerick Junction.”