There’s good news for people in the Grange, Ballysloe and Gortnahoe areas.

They have been hit with intermittent water outages in recent times due to problems with the Fethard Regional Water Supply.

The disruption saw homes, businesses and local amenities go without water for up to 36 hours.

Councillor Sean Ryan highlighted the problems at the recent Municipal District Meeting pointing out that it was impacting on young and old alike.