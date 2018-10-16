Premier paying more than it’s fair share in taxes – Morris

A Tipperary County Councillor says the Premier is paying more than it’s fair share in taxes.

Quoting figures obtained by TD Mattie McGrath, Cllr Seamus Morris said residents of the Premier paid over 50 million euro through the LPT and Motor Tax last year, while only receiving just under 26 million euro back from central government.

Currently Tipperary is the highest beneficiary of an equalisation fund gathered from the surplus of other local authorities, amounting to 16 million euro per annum.

The Nenagh Cllr rejected the narrative of the council executives