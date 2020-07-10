Plans to reopen Ballaghveny Landfill

Plans have been announced for a north Tipperary landfill site to come back into operation next year.

Tipperary County Council has written to residents living near Ballaghveny Landfill about the plans, with public consultation to continue this month.

Ballaghveny Landfill, situated near Moneygall and Toomevara, closed temporarily in 2011.

Tipperary County Council says a portion of the site is empty and needs to be filled with waste material to stabilise the area before it’s closed permanently.

For this reason, it’s been announced that the Landfill will be accepting waste from April 2021, staying in operation for six years.

The Council has appointed contractors to carry out preparatory civil work which is scheduled to start this month and last for around nine months.

The waste licence permits acceptance of non-hazardous waste including household and business waste as well as construction and demolition waste, such as soils and green composting waste.

The Council says it will hold a Public Information and Consultation event for the community at the landfill offices later this month.

It also assures residents that it will work to keep disruption to a minimum.