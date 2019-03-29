Plans in pipeline for revamp of Newport roads infrastructure

A major revamp of traffic management and road infrastructure improvements in Newport could be on the cards.

The North Tipperary town has grown rapidly in recent decades with the population increasing from 750 in the 1990’s to nearly 2,000 residents now.

However it has lead to major road safety problems and local Labour Councillor Fiona Bonfield has called for traffic management measures at The Square.

District Director Marcus O’Connor believes funding could be secured once a cohesive plan is put in place

Clr Bonfield believes it will make a huge difference to the town