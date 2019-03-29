Plans for Heritage centre and Enterprise hub in Carrick

Plans have been unveiled to develop a Heritage Centre and Enterprise hub in Carrick on Suir.

Funding for phase 1 of the digital hub, which will be housed in the Town Hall, will begin in the coming weeks.

Building works on the Heritage Centre will commence in May with plans to have it open for the 2020 tourism season. It will house an interpretative space with new exhibitions every three months to tell the story of Carrick-on-Suir.

Chairman of the Tourism and Economic Development Committee Tony Musiol says Carrick-on Suir holds great potential.