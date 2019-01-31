Peter Ryan hoping to contest local elections

Tipperary paralympian Peter Ryan has thrown his name into the ring for the local elections.

He’s expected to be chosen as a Fine Gael candidate for the Thurles Templemore municipal district at their convention on the 12th of February.

The Upperchurch man lost most of his sight aged 20, but has gone on to represent Ireland in the Paralympics as a tandem cyclist – he is also currently in training for Tokyo 2020.

Peter says he wouldn’t have chosen to put himself forward unless he felt he could do the job well…