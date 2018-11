Parking charges are set to be reviewed in Tipperary town.

The local authority had announced last week that parking in Tipperary town would be free for the month of December – which is part of their annual campaign for people to shop local.

Cllr John Crosse tabled a motion at this month’s meeting of the Tipp/Cashel municipal district, calling for a review of the overall parking strategy in Tipperary town.

He says he’s happy with the response he got…