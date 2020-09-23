Outdoor concert/market facility for Thurles moves closer

Plans are being progressed for the Thurles Market Quarter, a covered event area in the town.

Tipperary County Council are to seek funding for the project which will be located on the existing car park and farm buildings site beside the town park.

The market would feature a canopy roof which will allow for outdoor markets, concerts and festivals.

Local councillor Jim Ryan says it’s hoped that construction could begin in the middle of next year, after navigating the planning stages.

“The plans have been drawn up for an area known as the Thurles Market Quarter which is located at the existing car park and old agricultural building beside the Town Park.”

“The plans look amazing – it will be something similar to the Milk Market in Limerick where a canopy will be placed over the car park which will allow events such as market stalls, festivals and concerts to go ahead outdoors.”