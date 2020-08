An online Book of Condolence is being opened this morning by Tipperary County Council to allow locals to express their sympathies to the family of John Hume.

Cathaoirleach Michael Smith is to officially open the Book at 10am this morning, and it will be available online at www.tipperarycoco.ie.

The Council says the messages of sympathy will be printed and bound in a Book of Condolence and presented to the family of John Hume.