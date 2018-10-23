Open meeting on proposed Thurles to Clonmel greenway

A public consultation is taking place this evening on the proposed Thurles to Clonmel greenway.

Cllr Jim Ryan has been calling for the trail along the abandoned railway line from Thurles, to the Horse & Jockey, on to Laffansbridge, to Moyglass, Fethard, and into Clonmel.

He says the 36km route would be a major economic and tourism boost for all the villages along the route.

The meeting takes place in the Anner Hotel in Thurles this evening at 7:30pm.

Cllr Jim Ryan is encouraging people to attend, especially farmers and landowners along the proposed route…