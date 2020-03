Experts says it will be a month before the flooding crisis which is impacting parts of North Tipperary and other parts of rural Ireland eases.

A number of roads including the N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna are closed following significant rainfall in recent weeks.

Rathcabbin based Councillor Michael O’Meara says flooding is becoming more commonplace for people living near the Shannon.

The R493 Nenagh – Terryglass road at Ballinderry has reopened after flooding receded.