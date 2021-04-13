O’Meara: lack of information on Borrisokane water problems not acceptable

A boil water notice has been in place for nearly a fortnight on the Borrisokane Public Water Supply.

This follows the detection of cryptosporidium during sampling of the supply.

This is impacting on over 1,750 customers in the area.

Local Councillor Michael O’Meara says the lack of definite information from Irish Water is disappointing.

“Nobody can give us a time of when the boil water notice will be lifted and nobody is coming back to us and telling us and it’s very frustrating.”

“Like everything in life if people only knew and were kept informed of what’s happening. We’re being kept in the dark on it.”

“This effects people back into Ballingarry, Aglish and out towards Ballinderry so there’s a huge hinterland of people hit by this boil water notice.”