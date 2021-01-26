Old cinema site in Nenagh bought by the Council

Tipperary County Council has bought the site of the former Rialto Cinema in the centre of Nenagh.

Councillors in Nenagh Municipal District learned last week about the purchase of the building at Banba Square, which has been out of use since Sheahan’s Hardware relocated.

Tipperary County Council says it’s a site of strategic investment in the Historic Quarter of the town, and that the building’s “striking and unusual façade will form part of this development”.

The Council paid under €500,000 for the premises. It is a protected structure under the Nenagh Town Plan. It is also recorded as having regional importance on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, says any Council spending is welcome, but he’s unsure about what it can be used for.

“We didn’t really find out a whole lot. Only – and I don’t believe this for one minute – that the Council decided it would be better to buy it because if someone private bought it they’d sit on it. It’s the opposite is the truth on it.”

“We didn’t find out a whole lot – so much so that Councillors Joe Hannigan, Hughie McGrath and myself are looking for a Zoom meeting to cover all the projects in Nenagh and how much money is being spent on them and what are the business plans more than anything. We’re absolutely delighted that there’s money being spent in Nenagh but we need to know the business plans for them.”