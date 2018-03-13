No quick fix for Tipperary’s roads

Nearly €200 million is needed to bring Tipperary’s 5,700 kilometres of roads back up to scratch.

Members of Tipperary County Council were briefed at this months meeting on the current state of the Premier’s roads and the costs involved in bringing them up to an acceptable standard.

Many local communities across the county are up in arms over the state of roads with a number of public meetings being held in recent months to highlight the issue.

County Councillors were told the key issue is a lack of funding over the last decade which has resulted in a major deterioration of roads in Tipperary.

Independent representative Michael O’Meara says a special loan should be drawn down to tackle the problem once and for all.

However Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald doesn’t think large amounts of one off funding will be easy to come by.

He thinks a gradual increase is much more likely.