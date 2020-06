Today’s monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council will be the final one as Cathaoirleach for Councillor Michael Murphy.

The Fine Gael representative’s term at the helm comes to a close this month.

The June meeting will be held at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel this morning.

Social distancing measures have been put in place to comply with guidelines for the local authority officials and 40 elected representatives who will be attending.