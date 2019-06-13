New Clonmel Mayor focused on several local projects

The new Mayor of Clonmel says the town has many projects that need to be pushed forward.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn was elected unopposed at yesterday’s Clonmel Municipal District AGM.

The newly elected Councillor was supported by Cllrs Michael Murphy and Siobhan Ambrose, in a pact that will see five of the six members wear the chains – with Independent Cllr Niall Dennehy excluded.

Ahearn, who is also one of his party’s General Election candidates, says that there are several projects he intends to focus on during his Mayoral term: