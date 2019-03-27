Nenagh roadworks ahead of schedule

Extensive roadworks on the outskirts of Nenagh should be completed ahead of schedule.

The 1.26 million euro scheme on the Thurles approach road at Knockalton got underway proper at the start of the year and involves the re-construction and widening of that stretch along with the undergrounding of telecom lines and drainage works

Director of Nenagh Municipal District Marcus O’Connor says its likely to be finished by May.

However he also warned that separate works at Borrisokane will be ongoing for some time yet.