Nenagh Live back for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Nenagh Live returns tonight for three days of programming to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The successful broadcasting initiative, which highlighted local business and talents ahead of Christmas, attracted over half a million views.

Tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday, special programmes will be aired online at 8pm to celebrate a unique St Patrick’s Day 2021 in Nenagh, with local music and personalities.

The initiative is a collaboration by Tipperary County Council with video crew Spain AV, as well as local photographers and videographers.