Nenagh to host final County Council meeting of 2019

Councillors will meet with representatives from the new Jigsaw Mental Health Service to be based in Tipperary and there will also be a presentation in the chamber from Comhairle na nÓg.

Thurles was announced as the new base for the Jigsaw services in Tipperary by Minister for Health Jim Daly in the middle of November.

As well as the base in Thurles, there will be other outreach services across other Tipp towns.

Jigsaw work with young people aged between 12 and 25 who are struggling with their mental health.

At today’s meeting, Councillors will get to meet with representatives from the new Jigsaw service and find out about the services they will be offering within the Premier County.

Councillors will be discussing the appointments of various Councillors to the different boards.

These include positions on the Strategic Policy Committees for Planning and Emergency Services, Housing, and Infrastructure, which will include roads, transportation and water services.

A date will also be agreed for the January meeting.