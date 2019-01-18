Nenagh Councillors hope to have poster free local election campaign

Nenagh’s lampposts could be poster free come the Local Elections.

Councillors are being urged to adopt a voluntary ban on the plastic signs depicting the candidates for the political contest on May 24th .

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris proposed the move describing the posters as seriously damaging to the environment

Several of the councillors including Cathaoirleach Mattie Ryan Coole and FF’s John Carroll said they hadn’t used posters in years and would be in favour of a ban

However Independent Clr Hughie McGrath feels it would be unfair to impose such a move on first time candidates who are trying to get their name out there