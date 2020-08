Normal traffic flow has resumed on the Nenagh-Borrisoleigh road after emergency works were completed at Latteragh.

The works by Tipperary County Council on the R498 were finished ahead of schedule yesterday having started at the beginning of last week.

The project was undertaken to strengthen a stretch of the road which runs alongside the Nenagh River.

It’s hoped that works along the same route on a new multi-million euro four kilometre stretch of road will get underway by the end of next year.