N24 plans haven’t fallen by the wayside – Council CEO

The CEO of Tipperary County Council insists proposals for an upgrade of the N24 have not fallen by the wayside.

Joe McGrath was responding to councillors who expressed frustration that the project has appeared to have fallen off the national agenda as the 2019 National Roads Allocations are released.

Clr Andy Maloney who put forward a motion on the matter says it’s essential that the road is upgraded in the context of Brexit and heavy goods vehicles using the route to New Ross.

Council CEO is Joe McGrath.