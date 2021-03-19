Multi-million Euro investment in Nenagh

€9.5 million has been allocated for a potentially transformational project in the middle of Nenagh.

Under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, the money is being invested in the Martyr’s Road Regeneration Quarter where the centrepiece will be a Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Energy.

It’s hoped that the centre will help to generate more than 350 jobs.

The public-private partnership, led by Tipperary County Council, will also include enhancement works to make the area a more attractive environment.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says this funding can be transformational for Nenagh.

“Thurles and Clonmel have availed of this fund – Nenagh now is getting it.2

“Two major centres for the future where plans are being drawn up are Roscrea and Tipperary Town – Tipp Town will be included I hope as soon as the task force completes its recommendation.”

“But for Nenagh this is a fantastic project – it’s a real long term project in terms of its ability to deliver for the town so it is really transformational.”

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says such funding can unlock the potential of urban areas in the county.

A timeline on the project remains vague at the moment, but Senator Ahearn insists that a major hurdle has been crossed today.

“The main hurdle to jump is getting funding and that’s something that’s committed to now by the department.”

“Once the council comes through the planning process and the tender process they’ll send the tender back into the department to be reviewed and then its ready to go.”