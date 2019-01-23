Moloney rules out return to Fianna Fail

A prominent Tipperary County Councillor has ruled out rejoining Fianna Fáil ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Andy Moloney was elected as an independent in the Clonmel Borough District last time out having failed to get through the Fianna Fáil selection convention.

Councillor Andy Moloney comes from a family steeped in Fianna Fáil tradition.

However the party chose not to endorse him to contest the 2014 local elections in the Clonmel Borough District.

As a result the Poulmucka man made the decision to stand as an independent candidate where he polled over 1,400 first preference votes.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said he was lucky enough to have strong support from others to campaign for him.

Roscrea Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Smith recently described Andy Moloney as the type of candidate the party needs to get back into the fold.

Andy Moloney says he has been approached on a few occasions by his former party to rejoin – however he says he will remain Independent for the local elections in May.