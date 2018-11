The March 4 Tipp campaign will picket the local council buildings in Tipp Town later this morning.

The announcement was made by Padraig Culbert at this weekend’s March, which saw around two and a half thousand people protesting on the streets of the West Tipp Town.

Protesters are fed up with the level of neglect the town is facing, from both the national and local government.

Speaking at the March, organiser Padraig Culbert explained their course of action following on from Saturday’s event.