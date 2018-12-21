March for Tipp invited to Tipp/Cashel council meeting

An official invitation has been extended to the March 4 Tipp group to attend a Tipp/Cashel district council meeting in the new year.

It comes following two major protest marches in the town, which saw thousands turn out.

Locals were calling on local and national government to do more for the area – which has high levels of unemployment and huge traffic volumes through the town centre daily.

Cathaoirleach of the district Cllr Michael Fitzgerald says he hopes a deputation will sit down with Councillors to share ideas…