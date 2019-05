One of the success stories at the weekend was that of March 4 Tipp’s Anne Marie Ryan Shiner.

The first time candidate earned enough transfers from her running mates to take the seventh and final seat in the Cashel/Tipp LEA.

They ran effectively as a protest group, on a platform of improving Tipperary town.

Padraig Culbert, spokesperson of the March 4 Tipp group, explains what Anne Marie Ryan’s position on the council will bring…