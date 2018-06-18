Majority of planning approvals in North Tipp

There’s a marked contrast between the number of planning permissions granted in North and South Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council has approved a total of 230 applications in the first quarter of 2018.

The vast majority of permissions granted in the first three months of this year in the Premier County were in North Tipp.

According to the Central Statistics Office 157 – or 68% of approvals – were in the north of the county.

The remaining 73 were in South Tipp.

Non-residential properties accounted for 83 planning permissions granted in the county between January 1st and the end of March while there were 53 dwelling units approved.

35 of the new dwellings were in North Tipperary while 21 were given the green light in South Tipp.

Extensions to existing buildings or dwellings accounted for almost 1 in 3 planning permissions throughout the county.