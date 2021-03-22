Major upgrade of Ardfinnan water supply

Works will get underway today on the replacement of a problematic water mains in Ardfinnan.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are scheduling eight weeks to complete the works, which includes replacing 1.2 kilometres of old water mains with new pipes.

The work will take place at two locations, the first between the eastern end of the village and Castleview, and the second section at Mount Carmel and St Anne’s Terrace.

Irish Water say the work will result in a more secure and reliable supply for local customers.