Major revamp of Tipp town thoroughfare planned

A multi-million Euro Town Enhancement Scheme will revitalise the main thoroughfare through Tipperary Town.

€4 to €5 million will be spent on the project which stretches from the Maid of Erin along Main Street to beyond the cemetery on the Cashel Road.

It’s a joint effort involving Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Director of Services with the local authority Marcus O’Connor outlines the work to be undertaken.

“We’re going to have a full new road surface over the full length of the scheme as well as new high quality footpaths.”

“We’re going to have new public lighting on the N74 – Father Matthew Street, improve the parking at the cemetery, we’re going to put a new gateway and traffic calming on the Cashel road. And also we’re going to take the opportunity to resolve a flooding issue at the junction of O’Brien Street and Main Street at the Maid of Erin.”