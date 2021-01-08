Major funding for Tipp projects

In excess of €788,000 has been approved for Tipperary under the latest tranche of Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding.

Seven areas are to benefit from the allocation – Loughmore, Marlfield, Kilbarron, Birdhill, Templemore, Kilsheelan and Boherlahan.

Local Fine Gael Senator says the projects being funded will be of great benefit to each community.

“The pandemic has made us all appreciate the importance of getting outdoors for a little exercise and fresh air.”

“I’m delighted that a wide range of projects being funded today will support the development of recreational amenities such as walkways, cycleways, dog parks, community parks, playgrounds and more.”

“This is even more significant investment to regenerate old buildings and enhancement works and areas of natural beauty making our towns and villages in Tipperary more attractive places to enjoy.”

The successful applications are:

Marlfield €200,000

Public realm, parking and amenity upgrade measures to enhance the village.

Loughmore €200,000

Widen and enhance street landscape in Loughmore village to address safety issues and enabling and promoting tourism and business opportunities.

Boherlahan €171,000

Create a pedestrian connection between the two distinct parts of Boherlahan village and enhance the streetscape

Kilsheelan €90,000

Enhancement of Blueway in Kilsheelan including lighting on the Blueway and integrated technology to showcase Kilsheelan.

Templemore €53,000

Upgrade of Templemore Town Park recreation amenity, upgrading the main pathways, installing benches and erecting signage

Kilbarron €51,525

Village enhancement including removal, replacement and pruning of all trees and upgrading of footpaths around the village.

Birdhill €22,500

Install kerbing and tarmac on the paths in Birdhill community park to improve accessibility.