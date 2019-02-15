Major funding for regeneration works in Tipp Town

Tipperary Town has benefitted from the second tranche of funding under the Rural Regeneration Fund.

€600,000 has been earmarked for works in the Market Yard and for the River Arra walkway.

It will see a pedestrian priority area stretch from the Excel Centre all the way down to the River Arra.

While Abbey St will also be linked to Glenview Square by means of an 800 metre walkway along the river bank.

Fine Gael General Election candidate Garret Ahearn explains what works will be done in the Market Yard.