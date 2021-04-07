Major expansion of Clonmel library in the pipeline

Tipperary County Council will soon commence works on preparing a tender for the new design of the library building on Mick Delahunty Square.

Mayor of Clonmel Siobhan Ambrose says the plans for the town library are ambitious with the space set to nearly to double in size as the re-development works will involve putting two new floors on the existing building.

The new design will also incorporate a new exhibition & performance space together with a new digital and study area.

Councillor Ambrose says the current library – which was built 34 years ago – is recognised as being the busiest in the county. However it has now reached capacity with the new plans ensuring that it will be able to expand its current offering to the public.

She says the Council will continue to engage with the Government about accessing funds for the development.