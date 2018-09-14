Major boost for Tipperary library services

Tipperary County Council has received over €390,000 in funding for local libraries in the Premier.

It is the third highest allocation in the country outside of Dublin.

The Government has set aside €8 million for developing the country’s 309 public libraries.

The investment will enhance ICT infrastructure, create new meeting spaces with state of the art technology and provide dedicated digital learning suites.

Fine Gael candidate for Tipperary, Garret Ahearn feels this investment is a sign of the government’s commitment to developing rural communities.