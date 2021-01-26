Major boost for Kickham Barracks site and Regional Sports Hub

€10 million in State funding has been secured to allow for works to begin on Phase 1 redevelopments at Kickham Barracks in Clonmel.

The Department of Housing and Local Government have confirmed budgetary approval for the work, which will allow for the construction of a civic plaza and public realm, as well as a Regional Sports Hub on the Frank Drohan Road.

The works don’t fall under “essential” construction, but it’s hoped that progress can be made immediately once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Clonmel Borough District Mayor, Siobhan Ambrose, is thanking the Council for their work in securing this funding.

“Phase one of Kickham Barracks will include the plaza and public realm but the Regional Sports Hub will encompass cycle tracks, trails and walkway.”

“There’ll also be a playground and skateboard park which I had been pushing for and also a new building which will support the triathlon club and the cycling club. So it is really a wonderful development.”