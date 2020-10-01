Major boost for Cahir library project

Minister Heather Humphries has announced that the South Tipp library will receive €100,000 under the July stimulus package that will go towards the long awaited project.

The new library will be situated in the Craft Granary in the town.

The works are expected to get underway in the New Year.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, County Librarian Damien Dullaghan was excited that the project can now go ahead.

“I brought this to the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District meeting in February where I was given the go-ahead by the elected members to get planning permission and to get plans drawn up.”

“Unfortunately Covid-19 slowed us down a little bit but we are now about to submit a planning application that we hope to have before the Municipal District meeting in December and hopefully we will commence works in early 2021.”