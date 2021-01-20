Locals will have to be patient before Thurles works commence

Major resurfacing works are to be carried out on Kickham Street in Thurles.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given the green light to Tipperary County Council for the works from the Mill Road roundabout to the roundabout at Cathedral Street.

Locals have been complaining for some time about the state of the road surface with large potholes appearing regularly despite the best efforts of local authority outdoor staff.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan says its one of the busiest routes into Thurles and has deteriorated badly.

However he says a combination of things means the project won’t be starting for a number of months despite the poor condition of the road.

“The problem with it is that it’s not a County Council road – it’s a Transport Infrastructure Ireland road so there’s very little the council can do only fill in the potholes unless TII come and give money to do a temporary job on it.”

“But at this time of the year with the weather so bad and the works taking place on Liberty Square – and obviously there are Covid restrictions there as well – all the council can do at the moment is fill in the potholes.”

“It is frustrating because within a few days it’s washed out with heavy rain.”