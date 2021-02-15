Local Mother & Baby Home group not accepting apology from Tipperary County Council

A special meeting of Tipperary County Council will hear a presentation from a local Mother and Baby Home survivor later today.

Teresa Collins, who was born at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, will be making a presentation to the virtual meeting this afternoon (2.30) on behalf of the ‘We Are Still Here’ survivors group.

The long awaited Commission report published last month found that of the 6,079 babies born at Sean Ross between 1931 and 1969, 1,090 of them died there.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Teresa outlined what they hope to achieve at today’s meeting.

“We’re not accepting the apology from Tipperary County Council. It’s great to jump on board when every commission has ended and they want to take credit.”

“But we’ve been at this for the last five years and not one County Councillor has opened their mouth or come behind us.”

“So really and truly too little too late on their behalf but what we will be looking for – and we are going to ask them to comply with this – is the information that they gave out to the Commission of Enquiries on Sean Ross Abbey including the maps they gave to the Commission.”