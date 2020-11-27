Local Councillors to discuss 2021 budget

Tipperary County Council will meet later this morning to discuss the local authority’s budget for next year.

Council Cathaoirleach Michael Smith says that despite the economic challenges of Covid-19, it will be a balanced budget for 2021 with current spending levels maintained.

The Budget Meeting will take place in Littleton at 10am.

Michael Smith is calling it a “positive budget” considering the difficulties faced this year.

“To keep all these services going during pandemic took a huge amount of work by the staff – within our fire service, our executive, our planners, housing staff.”

“All of that has to be maintained for the public because they needed help at times and we had to be there to ensure that they were there so it’s a very positive budget.”