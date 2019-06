The multi million euro revamp of Liberty Square will get started before the end of the year.

Local councillors were told at the Thurles Municipal District AGM that the design team were at the final stage of the tender documentation.

Once tenders are back in August it’s hoped that a contractor will be appointed on September 1st.

The long awaited redevelopment will bring Liberty Square into the 21st century according to Councillor Seamus Hanafin.