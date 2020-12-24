Level 5 restrictions lead to changes for local authority services

Tipperary County Council has announced a range of changes to its services in line with the rollout of level 5 restrictions from midnight.

Access will be unavailable to the county’s Motor Tax offices, public libraries, museums, galleries and art events.

Public owned swimming pools, gyms and leisure centres will be able to open, however for individual training only.

Direct access to Council offices will continue to be available via customer service desks and receipts offices only from Thursday December 30th.

However, you’re being asked to make every effort to contact the Council by phone, post or email in the first instance.