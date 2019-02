The lack of taxis in towns across Tipperary is said to be negatively impacting business.

According to Independent Cllr David Doran, people are avoiding socialising in his constituency due to the lack of transport to bring them home afterwards.

He called on the council to write to the taxi regulator to revitalise the services on offer in the Premier.

Cllr Doran claims that the lack of taxis could be contributing to anti-social behaviour.