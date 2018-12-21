Internet blackspots in Tipp to be examined by council

Internet blackspots around the Lough Derg area of North Tipperary could soon be a thing of the past.

Tipperary County Council is undertaking a pilot survey to identify communities with no mobile phone coverage, this includes areas around Dromineer, Ballina, Coolbawn and Terryglass.

The project will then share the data with mobile network operators on locations where performance needs to be improved.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Phyl Bugler says its badly needed but feels the lack of broadband is a bigger problem for businesses