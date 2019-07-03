Interim solution needed to alleviate traffic in Tipp town

An inner relief road is necessary for Tipperary town, according to Cllr Michael Fitzgerald.

Plans are in motion for consultants to be appointed to examine available route options to alleviate congestion in the town.

An inner relief road was mooted a number of years back but eventually it fell by the wayside.

Locals are hopeful of a bypass in the town.

However, Cathaoirleach of the Tipperary Cashel Cahir Municipal District – Cllr Michael Fitzgerald says with the traffic congestion currently – an interim solution is needed…